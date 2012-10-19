LONDON Oct 19 European regulators have
recommended approval of an imaging test from Eli Lilly
that can for the first time help doctors detect brain plaque
tied to Alzheimer's disease.
The European Medicines Agency said on Friday that the
radioactive dye, called Amyvid, could assist in the diagnosis of
Alzheimer's, the most common form of dementia.
The green light in Europe follows an approval from the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration in April.
Lilly's imaging agent binds to clumps of a toxic protein
called beta amyloid that accumulates in the brains of patients
with Alzheimer's. Doctors can then see the plaque light up on a
positron emission tomography, or PET, scan.
There is currently no cure for Alzheimer's, a mind-robbing
disease that affects more than 35 million people worldwide and
gets worse with age.
But an early hint that something is wrong might improve the
success of drugs meant to prevent or delay disease progression,
researchers believe.
Lilly suffered a blow in August when its experimental drug
for Alzheimer's disease, solanezumab, failed in two big studies
to arrest declines in patients with mild to moderate symptoms.
However, its shares have jumped by around a fifth since
then, largely due to indications from the studies that
solanezumab might be able to slow the rate of cognitive decline
in patients with mild Alzheimer's or those who have not yet
developed symptoms.