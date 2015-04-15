(Adds details)
By Samantha Kareen Nair and Natalie Grover
April 15 The Medicines Co's intravenous
blood clot preventer can be used in angioplasty procedures, an
independent advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration said on Wednesday.
The panel voted 9-2 to support the approval of the
once-rejected injection, cangrelor, for use in some patients
undergoing angioplasty, a procedure to widen narrowed or clogged
coronary arteries that often includes the use of stents.
The recommendation follows a review published by FDA staff
on Monday, which supported the approval of the drug.
Cangrelor, which won European approval in March, was
rejected by the FDA in April 2014. In its complete response
letter, the agency had asked the drugmaker to reanalyze data
from a pivotal trial called Champion-Phoenix.
The trial showed that cangrelor was more effective in
lowering the risk of death, heart attack, repeat procedures and
stent thrombosis 48 hours after the procedure than Bristol-Myers
Squibb Co's Plavix, known generically as clopidogrel.
A majority of the panel voted reluctantly in favor of
approval, echoing the views of staff reviewers who concluded
that the benefit of cangrelor was "small" but the risk "smaller"
compared to clopidogrel.
One panel member abstained from voting.
The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory
panels but typically does so.
Cangrelor is expected to complement the drugmaker's existing
anticoagulant injection Angiomax, which accounted for more than
80 percent of the company's 2014 revenue of about $724 million.
Earlier this month, the company estimated
lower-than-expected revenue for the Jan-March quarter, with
Chief Executive Clive Meanwell attributing the shortfall to a
drop in Angiomax sales due to potential competition from generic
versions.
"If Angiomax goes away in mid-2015, the incremental impact
of cangrelor becomes less important," Evercore ISI's Umer Raffat
said.
He estimates cangrelor will cost $700 per patient and rake
in about $100 million in peak global sales.
The agency is expected to make its decision on cangrelor by
June 23, according to the FDA's staff reviewers.
Trading in the company's stock was halted through the day.
(Editing by Simon Jennings and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)