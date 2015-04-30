Australian regulator sues Apple alleging iPhone 'bricking'
SYDNEY, April 6 Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
April 30 The U.S Food and Drug Administration approved the Medicines Co's dry powder blood clotting agent for use in hospital settings, a month after the treatment received approval in Europe.
The treatment, Raplixa, is a combination of two human plasma-derived blood-clotting proteins, fibrinogen and thrombin. (1.usa.gov/1HVGQSd)
Raplixa is used to control bleeding during surgery when conventional aids are found ineffective.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover and Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
MEXICO CITY, April 5 State-owned oil company Pemex said on Wednesday that Mexican prosecutors have called for testimony from Pemex officials in an investigation of a bribery scandal around Brazil-based builder Odebrecht.
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 5 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA sees $1.5 billion in annual exports as "a good target" for its KC-390 military cargo jet entering service next year, Jackson Schneider, head of the company's defense unit, said on Wednesday.