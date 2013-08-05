Aircraft lessors lukewarm on Boeing's planned 737-10 jet
SAN DIEGO, March 7 Major aircraft leasing companies have offered a lukewarm response to proposals by Boeing to build a bigger version of its 737 MAX family to counter the Airbus A321neo.
Aug 5 Medicines Co said its experimental drug to help stop bleeding during surgery was found effective in a late-stage study, sending its shares up more than 2 percent.
The drug, which met all the main and secondary goals, is a dry powder topical formulation that Medicines Co acquired through its purchase of Profibrix in June.
The drug, Fibrocaps, was tested on 719 patients in four surgical indications of spinal surgery, hepatic resection, soft tissue dissection and vascular surgery.
Shares of the company rose 2.4 percent to $32.24 in after-hours trading on Monday.
CARACAS/HOUSTON/NEW DELHI, March 8 Venezuela's state-run oil company, PDVSA, has spent at least a decade trying to build business ties and boost shipments to refineries in India, where crowds once welcomed the late socialist leader Hugo Chavez with cries of "Viva!"
* Pacira Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 2.375% convertible senior notes due 2022