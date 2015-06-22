June 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Medicines Co's blood clot preventer Cangrelor on Monday, close to a decade after the drug first entered late-stage studies.

Cangrelor is an intravenous threpay aimed at preventing blood clots in patients who need percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) or angioplasty - a non-surgical procedure to widen narrowed or obstructed arteries or veins using stents.

