* Says Teva can launch its version of Angiomax from June 2019

* Says Teva to provide active pharmaceutical ingredient

* Shares up 10 pct in pre-market trade (Adds background, share movement)

Oct 3 Medicines Co said it settled lawsuits with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by allowing the Israel-based company to launch its own generic version of Medicines' blood thinner, Angiomax, from June 30, 2019.

Under the agreement, Teva will provide Medicines with active pharmaceutical ingredient for Angiomax (bivalirudin).

Medicines added that in certain limited circumstances, its license to Teva may become effective before the stipulated time.

Angiomax, which generated $112 million, or 94 percent of the company's U.S. sales in the second-quarter, is an anticoagulant which helps prevent clot formation during angioplasty.

Medicines, which has a market cap of $803.7 million, remains in infringement litigations involving two of its Angiomax patents with APP Pharmaceuticals, Hospira Inc , Mylan Pharmaceuticals, and Dr Reddy's Laboratories .

Last year, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted a one-year interim patent extension to the company for Angiomax.

In 2009, Medicines had sued Teva and its units Teva Parenteral Medicines and Pliva Hrvatska for seeking permission to launch their own version of Angiomax in the United States.

Teva admitted that it would be infringing two of Medicines' patents if it had launched its own version of the blood thinner, Medicines said.

Shares of Parsippany, New Jersey-based Medicines were up 10 percent at $16.42 before the bell on Monday. They had closed at $14.88 on Friday on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian and Supriya Kurane)