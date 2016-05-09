May 9 Medicines Co said it was selling some of its cardiovascular assets to Italian specialty pharmaceutical company Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA for up to $792 million.

Medicines Co said on Monday that the transaction, which does not require the approval of its shareholders, was expected to close early in the third quarter.

The company will sell to Chiesi its Cleviprex and Kengreal drugs and the rights to Argatroban injection.

