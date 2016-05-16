BRIEF-Uqm Technologies announces strategic alliance with Meritor
* UQM Technologies announces strategic alliance with meritor to jointly develop full electric axle systems (e-axles) targeting the medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicle market
May 16 MediciNova Inc :
* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 800,000 shares of its stock at the price of 644 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on May 17
* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 10,000 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese:t.im/14a8d
* Magellan midstream reports higher fourth-quarter financial results
* Lantheus Medical Imaging announces fda approval of Definity label update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: