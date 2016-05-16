May 16 MediciNova Inc :

* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 800,000 shares of its stock at the price of 644 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on May 17

* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 10,000 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese:t.im/14a8d

