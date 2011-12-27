Dec 27 Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp said it sees higher sales reserves for the current quarter and lowered its outlook, sending its shares down 9 percent in after-market trade.

The company now expects fourth-quarter earnings at 51-57 cents a share, down from its earlier view of 63-69 cents a share. It lowered its revenue outlook to $170-$183 million from its prior view of $187-$200 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 64 cents a share on revenue of $189.7 million.

Medicis, which has been trying to cut its exposure to managed care restrictions for its acne treatment Solodyn, now sees additional sales reserves of up to $17 million in the fourth quarter, it said in a statement.

Shares of the company closed at $33.76 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.