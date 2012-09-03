Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
Sept 3 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc will buy Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp for $2.6 billion in cash.
The $44 per share offer is at a 39 percent premium to Medicis's closing price of $31.56 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Banks losing fees from a string of mega-mergers scuttled by U.S. antitrust rulings are still eager to extend loans to investment-grade companies seeking big tie-ups, in the hope they will ultimately profit by winning business down the road.