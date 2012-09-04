UPDATE 4-CIBC vows "disciplined" approach to PrivateBancorp bid
* Previous shareholder vote on deal was delayed in December (Adds comment by shareholders, chief financial officer)
NEW YORK, Sept 4 Medicis Pharmaceuticals: * Medicis Pharma jumps 37.8 percent TO $43.50 in premarket; to be acquired by Valeant Pharma for $2.6 billion in cash
* Previous shareholder vote on deal was delayed in December (Adds comment by shareholders, chief financial officer)
Feb 21 Insurance giant American International Group Inc has reached a deal to sell one of its lesser-known assets: a northern Vermont ski slope.
MONTREAL/NEW YORK, Feb 23 Canada's Gildan Activewear plans to keep making key styles from its recently acquired American Apparel brand in the United States but will also manufacture some products elsewhere, a company spokesman said on Thursday.