* Solta to pay $15 mln upon deal close
* Medicis to get $20 mln in milestone payments
* Deal expected to close in Q4
Sept 13 Aesthetic laser device maker Solta
Medical Inc said it will buy a unit of Medicis
Pharmaceuticals Corp for up to $35 million, to expand
into the non-invasive fat reduction market.
Solta said it will pay about $15 million for Medicis
Technologies -- formerly known as LipoSonix -- after the deal's
closing, expected in the fourth quarter.
It will also pay up to $20 million in milestone payments.
Hayward, California-based Solta sees the buy adding to its
earnings within 12 months of the deal's completion.
Solta expects to fund the deal through existing cash
balances and credit facilities.
Shares of Medicis closed at $37.50 on Monday on the New York
Stock Exchange, while those of Solta closed at $1.50 on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)