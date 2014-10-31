BRIEF-Pharmanet signs agreement to acquire 100 of Keras (Gold) Australia
* Signed a conditional agreement to acquire 100% of Keras (Gold) Australia Pty Ltd
Oct 31 Mediclin AG :
* Says earnings forecast for FY 2014 has been slightly raised
* 9-month result after tax attributable to shareholders improved by 9.4 million euros from -1.4 million euros year ago to 8.0 million euros
* 9-month operating result improved by 10.0 million euros to 12.2 million euros
* In 9-month achieved group sales of 402.8 million euros (9-month 2013: 389.7 million euros), thus being 13.1 million euros or 3.4 pct above previous year's value
* Predicted sales targets of group for FY (+3.0 pct) and of segments post-acute (+4.5 pct to +5.0 pct) and acute (+1.0 pct to +1.5 pct) will be achieved
* Says earning targets for FY of 4 million euros to 6 million euros for group operating result will be slightly increased Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REG-Medtronic announces pricing of $2 billion of senior notes
