Oct 31 Mediclin AG :

* Says earnings forecast for FY 2014 has been slightly raised

* 9-month result after tax attributable to shareholders improved by 9.4 million euros from -1.4 million euros year ago to 8.0 million euros

* 9-month operating result improved by 10.0 million euros to 12.2 million euros

* In 9-month achieved group sales of 402.8 million euros (9-month 2013: 389.7 million euros), thus being 13.1 million euros or 3.4 pct above previous year's value

* Predicted sales targets of group for FY (+3.0 pct) and of segments post-acute (+4.5 pct to +5.0 pct) and acute (+1.0 pct to +1.5 pct) will be achieved

* Says earning targets for FY of 4 million euros to 6 million euros for group operating result will be slightly increased