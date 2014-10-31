Oct 31 Mediclin AG

* By resolution of Oct. 23, local court of Freiburg i. Br. appointed Irmtraut Guerkan and Rainer Laufs as members of Supervisory Board representing shareholders of Mediclin

* Guerkan and Laufs will succeed Daniel von Borries and Jochen Messemer, who have resigned from Supervisory Board with effect of Sept. 4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: