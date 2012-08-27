BRIEF-Japara Healthcare HY net profit $14.6 million versus $16.2 million
* Hy revenue from ordinary activities $177.1mln, up 14.97 percent
JOHANNESBURG Aug 27 Mediclinic International Ltd : * Says ediclinic to increase its effective shareholding in emirates healthcare
to 100% * Says reached agreement with varkey group to acquire its c.44.39% stake in
emirates healthcare for US$200M cash
* Hy revenue from ordinary activities $177.1mln, up 14.97 percent
* Hy revenue from ordinary activities NZ$53.9 million up 3.5 percent
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)