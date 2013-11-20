BRIEF-Sunflower Pharmaceutical to provide up to 100 mln yuan loan guarantee for Guizhou controlling unit
* Says it will provide bank loan guarantee of no more than 100 million yuan for pharmaceutical controlling unit based in Guizhou
JOHANNESBURG Nov 20 Mediclinic International Ltd : * Chief Financial Officer Craig Tingle has decided to take early retirement
from March 31, 2014 * Successor to commence in due course and an announcement in this regard will
be made at a later stage
