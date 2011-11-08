* Diluted headline EPS at 74.2 cents vs 67 cents
JOHANNESBURG, NOV 8 - Africa's biggest hospital group by
value, Mediclinic International , reported 10.7 percent
rise in first-half profit as strong demand and favourable
currency swings helped offset the dilutive effect of a rights
offer.
South Africa-based Mediclinic, which also operates in
Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates, said on Tuesday
diluted headline earnings per share totalled 74.2 cents in the
six months to end-September compared with 67 cents a year
earlier.
Headline EPS, the main profit gauge in South Africa, strips
out certain one-off items.
Mediclinic issued 1.4 billion rand -- or $186 million at the
time -- in new shares last year to fund expansion in
Switzerland, where it runs the country's biggest private
hospital group.
Mediclinic said revenue increased 19 percent to 10.4 billion
rand ($1.3 billion) with sales from its overseas hospitals
helped by weaker rand, which averaged 8.25 to the Swiss franc
compared with an average exchange rate 6.96 a year earlier.
Demand for private healthcare in South Africa has increased
as a fast-growing middle class signs up for health insurance but
the slower economic growth and jobs losses have blunted
self-funded treatments.
Shares in the company, which are up about 20 percent so far
this year, fell 1.18 percent to 34.35 rand by 1233 GMT, lagging
behind a 0.23 percent rise in the JSE health index .
($1 = 7.959 South African Rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)