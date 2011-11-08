* Diluted headline EPS at 74.2 cents vs 67 cents

* Sales up 19 pct to 10.4 bln rand

* Shares fall more than 1 pct, lag peer index (Adds details, shares)

JOHANNESBURG, NOV 8 - Africa's biggest hospital group by value, Mediclinic International , reported 10.7 percent rise in first-half profit as strong demand and favourable currency swings helped offset the dilutive effect of a rights offer.

South Africa-based Mediclinic, which also operates in Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates, said on Tuesday diluted headline earnings per share totalled 74.2 cents in the six months to end-September compared with 67 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS, the main profit gauge in South Africa, strips out certain one-off items.

Mediclinic issued 1.4 billion rand -- or $186 million at the time -- in new shares last year to fund expansion in Switzerland, where it runs the country's biggest private hospital group.

Mediclinic said revenue increased 19 percent to 10.4 billion rand ($1.3 billion) with sales from its overseas hospitals helped by weaker rand, which averaged 8.25 to the Swiss franc compared with an average exchange rate 6.96 a year earlier.

Demand for private healthcare in South Africa has increased as a fast-growing middle class signs up for health insurance but the slower economic growth and jobs losses have blunted self-funded treatments.

Shares in the company, which are up about 20 percent so far this year, fell 1.18 percent to 34.35 rand by 1233 GMT, lagging behind a 0.23 percent rise in the JSE health index . ($1 = 7.959 South African Rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)