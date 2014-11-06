BRIEF-UnitedHealth announces extension of exchange offer to acquire Surgical Care Affiliates
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
Nov 6 Mediclinic International Ltd :
* For six months ended sept 30, basic normalised headline EPS increased by 22 pct to 185.2 cents
* Interim dividend per ordinary share increased by 11 pct to 31.0 cents
* Six month group revenue increased by 19 pct to R16.828 bln (2013: R14.128 bln) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
* Ceo milton johnson's fy 2016 total compensation $21.3 million versus $17.8 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
March 17 Amgen Inc sells its cholesterol-lowering drug Repatha at a discount of about 30 percent to its U.S. list price of $14,000 a year, but the largest pharmacy benefit managers say they want lower prices after new data suggested more patients should be treated with the drug.