May 24 South Africa's biggest private hospital
group, Mediclinic International, reported a 3 percent
rise in underlying full-year profit on Wednesday in its first
results after taking over London-listed Al Noor Hospitals Group.
Mediclinic has expanded outside South Africa with
acquisitions, taking stakes in Britain's Spire Healthcare and
Switzerland's Hirslanden and completing a reverse takeover of Al
Noor in February in order to list in London.
Mediclinic said the combined group's revenue rose 7 percent
to 2.1 billion pounds ($3.07 billion) and operating profit was
down 17 percent on the comparative number in 2015. Underlying
earnings rose 13 percent to 219 million pounds.
"We are continuing to see a strong demand for quality
private healthcare services across our three operating
platforms," the company said, referring to its businesses in the
United Arab Emirates, South Africa and Switzerland.
($1 = 0.6841 pounds)
(Reporting by TJ Strydom, editing by Louise Heavens)