JOHANNESBURG May 21 South Africa's biggest
private hospital group Mediclinic International Ltd
beat forecasts with a 46 percent surge in full-year profit on
Wednesday, helped by favourable currency swings and a robust
showing at home.
Mediclinic, which also operates in the Middle East and runs
the largest private hospital network in Switzerland, said
normalised diluted headline EPS totaled 369.1 cents, above a
367-cent estimate in a Reuters' poll of 10 analysts.
Headline EPS is the main profit gauge in South Africa that
strips out certain one-off items.
Sales rose 24 percent to 30.5 billion rand ($2.92 billion).
Demand for private healthcare is increasing in South Africa
as a fast-growing middle class takes up medical insurance while
the weaker rand currency has boosted overseas profits when they
are brought back.
Shares in Mediclinic gained 1.4 percent to 79.10 rand,
outpacing a 0.3 percent fall in the blue-chip JSE Top-40 index
.
($1 = 10.4368 South African Rand)
