* To issue 174.6 mln shares at 28.6 rand each

* Will use funds for refinancing, growth

* Mediclinic sees savings from lower Swiss borrowing costs (Recasts, adds details on debt)

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 1 South African private hospital group Mediclinic International said on Wednesday it plans to raise $608 million through a rights offer to refinance debt and to fund expansion.

Mediclinic, which operates hospitals in South Africa, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates, said it was looking to take advantage of lower interest rates in Switzerland, where it holds the bulk of its 28 billion ($3.4 billion) worth of debt.

"The refinancing provides the group with the appropriate capital structure to pursue strategic growth and development opportunities, while significantly reducing financing costs," the company said in a statement.

The cost of the new Swiss debt will be about 2.5 percent, compared with the 5.6 percent Mediclinic said it is currently paying. The company estimated the lower rates in Switzerland, where borrowing costs are at rock bottom due to the eurozone crisis, will save it more than 550 million rand a year.

Chief Executive Danie Meintjes told a conference call the company was looking for opportunities in its existing locations, but had not found any specific targets.

South Africa's second-largest private hospital group said it would issue 174.6 million shares - equivalent to 27 percent of Mediclinic's existing shares - at 28.63 rand each.

The offer price represents a 25 percent discount to the stock's 30-day volume weighted average price. Existing shareholders will be able to purchase 26.8 new shares for every 100 held.

The offering would be fully underwritten by investment holding company Remgro, which is Mediclinic's top shareholder through a wholly owned subsidiary.

The Remgro unit, Industrial Partnerships Investments, owns 43.4 percent of Mediclinic, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Shares of Mediclini were up 3.7 percent at 41.51 rand as investors focused on the lower-cost debt, rather than the dilutive impact of the rights issue.

Shares of Mediclinic are up 16 percent so far this year, outperforming an 8.2 percent rise in Johannesburg's All-share index. ($1 = 8.2151 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan)