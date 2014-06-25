BRIEF-UnitedHealth announces extension of exchange offer to acquire Surgical Care Affiliates
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
June 25 Mediclinic International Ltd :
* Acquisition of Clinique La Colline
* Transaction is EPS accretive to company immediately
* Transaction significantly strengthens Hirslanden's position in western Switzerland
* Total enterprise value paid for La Colline will be about 130 million swiss francs representing a LTM EV/EBITDA multiple of 8.7x.
* Pulmatrix- issuance, sale of up to $11 million of co's shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share from time to time in at-the-market public offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering of up to $50 million - sec filing