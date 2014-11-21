BRIEF-Repatha demonstrates reduced need for apheresis in patients with high LDL cholesterol
* Repatha (evolocumab) demonstrates reduced need for apheresis in patients with high LDL cholesterol in phase 3 study
Nov 21 Medicon Hellas Sa
* Says CEO's dependant, Maria Eleni Dimotsantou, bought 0.2 million shares increasing her stake to 14.36 percent
* Says CEO's dependant, Georgios Dimotsantos, bought 0.2 million shares also increasing his stake to 14.36 percent
* Says its CEO, sold 667,991 of his shares reducing his stake to 3.17 percent from 19.15 percent
* Says total value of transactions is 0.32 million euros, 0.48 euro per share
* Says CEO's wife, Maria Pikramenou, bought 0.27 million shares increasing her stake to 16.02 percent
* Biopharmx Corp - will share scientific data, which will suggest BPX-01 delivers acne-fighting medication to target area safely without systemic side effects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sunovion submits supplemental new drug application to FDA for use of Aptiom (eslicarbazepine acetate) for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in children 4 years of age and older