Oct 15 Medicrea International SA :

* Says H1 net loss is 0.1 million euros compared to profit of 0.5 million euros last year

* Says H1 revenue is 11.9 million euros, stable compared to last year

* Says Q3 revenue is 5.82 million euros compared to 5.11 million euros last year

* Sees H2 revenue in growth comparable to growth in Q3

* Expects FY 2014 results lower than FY 2013 but positive