LONDON May 17 British healthcare property owner Assura Group said on Friday it had received a takeover approach from rival MedicX Fund, sending its shares higher.

Assura said that MedicX had proposed an all-share deal comprising one MedicX share for every 2.05 Assura shares, conditional on a recommendation from Assura's board.

Shares in Assura rose 7 percent to 38.75 pence, valuing the group at about 200 million pounds ($304 million). MedicX Fund's shares were unchanged at 82.75 pence, valuing the investment fund company at around 216 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Under British takeover rules, MedicX now has until June 14 to either make a firm offer or else walk away, Assura said.