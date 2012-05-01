European shares set to end winning streak
LONDON, Feb 14 European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
May 1 Medidata Solutions, which provides software to drug makers for clinical analysis, posted a higher quarterly profit as it added 17 new customers worldwide.
Net income rose to $3.8 million, or 15 cents per share, from $3.2 million, or 13 cents per share, a year ago.
Net revenue rose 24 percent to $50.4 million. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
LONDON, Feb 14 European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
* Toshiba says to hold news conference at 0930 GMT Further company coverage: (Reporting By Taiga Uranaka)
* Toshiba says got approval for earnings filing extension Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)