May 1 Medidata Solutions, which provides software to drug makers for clinical analysis, posted a higher quarterly profit as it added 17 new customers worldwide.

Net income rose to $3.8 million, or 15 cents per share, from $3.2 million, or 13 cents per share, a year ago.

Net revenue rose 24 percent to $50.4 million. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)