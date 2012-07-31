BRIEF-Macerich announces $500 mln share repurchase program
July 31 Medidata Solutions, a provider of software to drug makers for clinical analysis, reported a quarterly profit well ahead of market estimates on its largest-ever contract.
The company also raised its full-year sales outlook for the second time since March. It now expects revenue of $217-$219 million.
It had earlier forecast sales of between $213 million and $217 million.
Medidata's second-quarter net income fell to $3.6 million, or 14 cents per share in the second quarter, from $10 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 29 cents per share.
Revenue jumped 7 percent to $53.5 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 23 cents per share, on revenue of $52.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The contract is worth more than $100 million and is spread over five years, the company said.
The company's shares, which touched a life high of $33.25 on July 3, closed at $31.17 on the Nasdaq on Monday. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
