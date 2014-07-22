BRIEF-Innate Immunotherapeutics says to make private placement to raise gross proceeds of A$2mln
* Has resolved to make a private placement to raise gross proceeds of a$2mln
July 22 Medigene AG : * Says Trianta announces extension of research funding in the
transregional collaborative research centre of the German research foundation
(dfg) for adoptive T cell therapy * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Has resolved to make a private placement to raise gross proceeds of a$2mln
March 16 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Agile Therapeutics announces a poster presentation of its secure phase 3 study at the contraceptive technology 2017 conference