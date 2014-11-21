Nov 21 Medigene AG :

* 9-month total revenue rose by 64 pct to 8.4 million euros (9 months 2013: 5.1 million euros)

* 9-month EBITDA loss was reduced by 46 pct to -3.3 million euros (9 months 2013: -6.1 million euros) due to increase in revenue and all in all stable operating expenses

* 9-month net loss was reduced by 27 pct to -5.6 million euros (9 months 2013: -7.7 million euros)

* Confirms its financial guidance for 2014

* Expects a further double-digit percentage increase in total revenue in 2014 (2013: 7.6 million euros)

* EBITDA loss in 2014 is likely to be significantly reduced to 4 million euros - 6 million euros (2013: 8.3 million euros)

* Says expects company to be financed until end of 2016

* Says 9-month revenue from marketed drug Veregen increased by 29 pct to 3.7 million euros (9 months 2013: 2.8 million euros)

* Says FY revenue achieved with Veregen is likely to amount to between 5 million euros and 6 million euros (2013: 4.2 million euros)