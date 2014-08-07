Aug 7 Medigene AG : * Says H1 total revenue EUR 6.09 million versus EUR 3.21 million year ago * Says H1 gross profit of EUR 5.29 million, up 122 percent from H1 2013 * Says H1 net loss EUR 2.84 million versus EUR 5.66 million year ago * Sees expects a further double-digit percentage increase in total revenue in

2014 * Says H1 EBITDA of EUR -1.63 million versus EUR -4.29 million in H1 2013 * Says EBITDA loss in 2014 is likely to be significantly reduced to EUR 4

million - EUR 6 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage