CAIRO, March 12 Egypt's Medinet Nasr for Housing
and Development SAE on Wednesday said its net profit
jumped 102.6 percent in 2013 on the back of a 50 percent rise in
sales.
The net profit of the company, according to data it
published on Wednesday in the Al-Akhbar newspaper, reached
186.88 million pounds ($26.85 million) in the year to
end-December 2013 compared with 92.24 million in 2012.
Sales by Medinet Nasr, a public shareholding company engaged
in real estate development and housing, increased 50 percent to
658.48 million pounds from 438.97 million pounds in 2012.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by
Mark Potter)