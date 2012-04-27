MILAN, April 27 Pier Silvio Berlusconi, the
eldest son of Italy's former prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi,
will replace his sister Marina as director at influential
investment bank Mediobanca, a source close to the
Berlusconi family's Fininvest holding company said on
Friday.
Marina resigned from the board of Mediobanca on Thursday to
comply with a new law barring cross-membership of board posts in
Italian financial companies.
"Marina has indicated that Pier Silvio will substitute her
on the board of Mediobanca," the source said, requesting
anonymity because no official announcement has been made.
Marina Berlusconi chairs Fininvest, which jointly controls
bank and asset manager Mediolanum. Pier Silvio is
deputy chairman of the family's Mediaset TV broadcaster.
Mediobanca had no comment.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing By Lisa Jucca)