Kuwait tightens price guidance for debut international bond - lead
DUBAI, March 13 Kuwait has tightened price guidance for its debut dual-tranche international bond, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed on Monday.
MILAN, July 4 French financier Vincent Bollore has increased his stake in Italian investment bank Mediobanca MDBI.MI to 6.46 percent from 6 percent, Mediobanca said in a statement on Friday.
Bollore, who controls the stake through holding company Financiere Du Perguet, has said he wants to increase his stake to 8 percent. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Lisa Jucca)
LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - Kuwait has announced guidance of 85bp area over Treasuries on a five-year bond and plus 110bp area on a 10-year tranche, according to a lead.
