MILAN, July 4 French financier Vincent Bollore has increased his stake in Italian investment bank Mediobanca MDBI.MI to 6.46 percent from 6 percent, Mediobanca said in a statement on Friday.

Bollore, who controls the stake through holding company Financiere Du Perguet, has said he wants to increase his stake to 8 percent. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Lisa Jucca)