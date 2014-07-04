MILAN, July 4 French financier Vincent Bollore has increased his stake in Italian investment bank Mediobanca to 6.46 percent from 6 percent, Mediobanca said in a statement on Friday.

Bollore, who controls the stake through holding company Financiere Du Perguet, has said he wants to increase his stake to 8 percent.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Lisa Jucca)