BRIEF-LVenture board implements capital increase for EUR 0.7 mln
* Said on Thursday that board approved to implement its capital increase for 0.7 million euros ($742,490.00)
MILAN, April 5 Italian investment house Mediobanca said on Friday it had bought back 1.47 billion euros ($1.89 billion) of nine bonds expiring in 2014 as it moves to reduce redemptions next year.
The bank will settle the buybacks on April 8.
Mediobanca launched two voluntary offers on March 6 to repurchase some of its senior unsecured bonds for up to 2 billion euros.
Other Italian banks, such as UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, have made similar moves to optimise their redemption calendar and make a more efficient use of liquidity. ($1 = 0.7780 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Said on Thursday that board approved to implement its capital increase for 0.7 million euros ($742,490.00)
* Prudential Retirement, a unit of Prudential Financial, and Rothesay Life have agreed a $1.2 billion longevity reinsurance agreement, their six transaaction. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
LONDON, March 10 Eurozone banking shares hit their highest level since last January on Friday, extending gains after the European Central Bank struck a more optimistic tone on the economy.