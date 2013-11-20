MILAN Nov 20 Italian investment bank Mediobanca said on Wednesday it had offered to buy back some of its senior unsecured bonds expiring in 2014 and 2015 for up to 1 billion euros ($1.35 billion).

Mediobanca said it aimed at reducing bonds due in the next two years to cut the concentration of its liabilities. ($1 = 0.7428 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)