BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
MILAN Dec 11 Italy's investment bank Mediobanca said the provisional take-up for its offer to buy back senior unsecured bonds, which ended on Wedensday, stood at 378.3 million euros ($521.69 million).
The investment bank has offered to buy back up to 1 billion euros in bonds expiring in 2014 and 2015 to reduce the amount of debt coming due in the next two years. ($1 = 0.7251 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.