MILAN Dec 11 Italy's investment bank Mediobanca said the provisional take-up for its offer to buy back senior unsecured bonds, which ended on Wedensday, stood at 378.3 million euros ($521.69 million).

The investment bank has offered to buy back up to 1 billion euros in bonds expiring in 2014 and 2015 to reduce the amount of debt coming due in the next two years. ($1 = 0.7251 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Silvia Aloisi)