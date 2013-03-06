BRIEF-Central China Real Estate says in Feb group achieved property contracted sales of rmb1.703 bln
* Announcement Unaudited Contracted Sales Data For February 2017 And 2017 Contracted Sales Target
MILAN, March 6 Italian investment bank Mediobanca on Wednesday launched two voluntary offers to buy back some of its senior unsecured bonds maturing in 2014 for up to 2 bln euros.
The lender aims to reduce the bonds coming due next year to cut concentration of liabilities, Mediobanca said in a statement. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by David Cowell)
* Announcement Unaudited Contracted Sales Data For February 2017 And 2017 Contracted Sales Target
* Board announces that company proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* Appointment of Lilian Yu as first vice president and deputy group head, lending business segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: