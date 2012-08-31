MILAN Aug 30 Italy's most powerful banker, Mediobanca chief Alberto Nagel, faces tough questions from board members next week after magistrates put him under investigation on suspicion of obstructing regulators in a controversial merger.

Nagel, who has been at the helm of Italy's leading investment bank since 2007, masterminded the takeover of loss-making insurer Fondiaria-SAI by smaller peer Unipol to save the insurer from bankruptcy and protect Mediobanca's 1.1 billion euro ($1.37 billion) exposure to it

But the deal, itself at the centre of a probe, could leave Nagel badly bruised if magistrates can prove he tried to give financial benefits to Fondiaria's former owners, the disgraced Ligresti family, to expedite their exit from Italy's No.2 insurance group.

Board members will meet on Sept. 5 to discuss the judicial probe and get an update on the Unipol-Fondiaria tie-up.

Nagel, who vigorously denies magistrates' allegations, said in July that he had simply signed off a photocopy of a handwritten list of requests made by the Ligrestis.

He said this did not constitute an agreement and those requests never translated into an hypothesis of a deal with Mediobanca, Unipol or top Italian bank UniCredit, also a creditor to the Ligresti family's holding and Fondiaria-SAI.

The outcome of the Fondiaria-SAI saga is crucial to whether Mediobanca will keep its long-standing influence over dealmaking in Italy and with Nagel as chief executive.

One source familiar with the situation said the manager is likely to survive at next board's meeting as "no-one is willing to overturn the balance of power right now."

He can count on the backing of UniCredit, Mediobanca's top investor with 8.7 percent and its partner in the Fondiaria deal.

"I do not expect a storm," UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said in August.

IMPATIENCE

Alessandro Benetton, whose group holds 2.16 percent of Mediobanca, praised its management in recent public comments. He added the bank is going "through a moment of discontinuity which requires each of us to re-invent ourselves."

Yet another source familiar with the situation said some investors are growing impatient with Nagel, as returns to shareholder shrink.

"Nagel appears to be in a difficult position," the source said. "Nobody wants a showdown, but some shareholders are pushing for a change in strategy."

Mediobanca shares have lost 18 percent since the start of the year, underperforming the Italian banking sector by 7 percent and the broad Italian stock index by 18 percent.

Italian media say the bank could post annual net profit of 50 to 100 million euros on Sept. 20, reflecting the Italian banking crisis - a far cry from the approximately 1 billion euros it posted before the global financial crisis.

Two cash calls by Fondiaria and Unipol backed by Mediobanca and worth 2.2 million euros ended with unsold share rights worth a whopping 800 million euros, to be auctioned next week.

Although Unipol has already committed to taking around 180 million euros in share rights, lead underwriters Mediobanca and UniCredit would have to buy roughly 40 percent of any unsold rights, with an impact on their balance sheets.

"There is a growing realisation that Mediobanca is not the powerhouse it used to be," a banking source who declined to be named told Reuters. "I am not aware that Nagel's position is at risk, but certainly there are some raised eyebrows over results at Mediobanca and share price development." ($1 = 0.8001 euros) (Writing by Lisa Jucca; Additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Erica Billingham)