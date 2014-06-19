MILAN, June 19 The current CEO of Mediobanca Alberto Nagel and its Chairman Renato Pagliaro are set to be re-appointed for another three-year mandate, a source close to the Italian investment bank's shareholders said on Thursday.

"There are no doubts," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The mandate of the current board of directors expires in October. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Silvia Aloisi)