MILAN Oct 28 Mediobanca's Chief
Executive Alberto Nagel said on Tuesday he expected higher
profit in the current financial year after the Italian
investment bank reported earnings above estimates in the three
months to end-September.
Earlier on Tuesday, the bank said its net profit in the
first three months of its financial year was 160 million euros,
down 6.4 percent from one year ago, but above an analyst
consensus forecast provided by the bank of 120 million euros.
In the previous financial year the bank posted a 465 million
euro profit and it paid a dividend of 0.15 euros.
