UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MILAN Oct 29 The chief executive of Italy's top investment bank Mediobanca said on Monday he expected a single-digit annual reduction in costs.
"The run-rate of cost reduction for this year will be single digit, not double digit," Alberto Nagel told a conference call with analysts, after costs shrank by 12 percent in the first quarter compared with a year earlier, helping lift net profit. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts