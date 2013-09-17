UPDATE 2-Britain's 'City minister' sidelined from role in Brexit
* Role seen as vital in upcoming Brexit talks (Adds roles for speaking to parliament in paragraph 9)
MILAN, Sept 17 Shareholders in Mediobanca have decided to allow the sale of insurer Fondiaria-SAI's stake the Italian merchant bank, a person familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
The stake, totalling 3.87 percent of the bank, must be sold for antitrust reasons.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Jennifer Clark, editing by Valentina Za)
* Role seen as vital in upcoming Brexit talks (Adds roles for speaking to parliament in paragraph 9)
NEW YORK, March 1 BlackRock's iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury bond exchange traded fund was poised on Wednesday for its biggest single-day loss prompted by a bond market selloff spurred by growing expectations of an earlier-than-expected U.S. interest rate hike.
March 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday: