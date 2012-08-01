MILAN Aug 1 The chief executive of Italy's top
investment bank Mediobanca reiterated on Wednesday he
had not made any agreement with the former owners of insurer
Fondiaria-SAI over a planned merger of their group
with peer Unipol.
Earlier on Wednesday a legal source said Mediobanca CEO
Alberto Nagel was under investigation for obstructing regulators
in the merger.
Nagel was questioned by Milan prosecutors for six hours on
Wednesday over an alleged "golden handshake" agreement with the
Ligresti family.
The agreement, which Mediobanca had already denied, would
have helped grease the exit of the Ligresti family from the
Fondiaria group, paving the way for the group's merger with
Unipol.
In a statement after the questioning, Nagel "confirms he did
not stipulate any agreement or pact with the Ligresti family."
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi and Emilio Parodi)