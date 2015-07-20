MILAN, July 20 An Italian judge has dropped a case against the chief executive of investment bank Mediobanca and the former owner of insurer Fondiaria-SAI linked to the latter's merger with peer Unipol, judicial sources said on Monday.

The judge accepted a request by Milan prosecutors to drop the case, the sources said.

Mediobanca Chief Executive Alberto Nagel and Fondiaria-SAI's Salvatore Ligresti had been under investigation for more than two years for not meeting regulator demands over the 2012 merger, which was brokered by Mediobanca.

The probe centred on an alleged "golden handshake" agreement with the Ligresti family that was meant to facilitate their exit from the troubled insurer, paving the way for its rescue by Unipol. Such a deal would have violated conditions set by regulators to approve the tie-up.

Ligresti, who is on trial in Turin for allegedly falsifying Fondiaria-SAI's accounts and for market rigging, and Nagel had denied any wrongdoing. Their lawyers were not immediately available for comment on Monday.

