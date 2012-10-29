MILAN Oct 29 Shares in top Italian investment bank Mediobanca opened higher on Monday, bucking the trend in a falling market, after it said over the weekend its net profit had nearly doubled in the first quarter.

The stock was up 1.5 percent by 0705 GMT, while the FTSE MIB blue-chip index fell 0.9 percent.

In a conference call with analysts on Monday morning, Mediobanca Chief Executive Alberto Nagel said the leasing business was no longer strategic for the group.

(Reporting By Lisa Jucca)