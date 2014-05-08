BRIEF-Newcap FY EBTDA up at DKK 24.6 million
* FY EBTDA 24.6 million Danish crowns ($3.5 million) versus 23.9 million crowns year ago
MILAN May 8 Italy's Mediobanca returned to profit in its third fiscal quarter from a year ago helped by gains from asset sales, with analysts saying the investment bank is yet to reap the full benefits of a flurry of capital market activity at home.
In a statement on Thursday, Mediobanca said it had posted a net profit of 90.6 million euros ($126.1 million), compared with a loss of 86.6 million euros a year earlier mainly caused by the negative performance of insurer Generali, the single biggest investment in the bank's multi-billion equity portfolio.
Mediobanca, which is shedding stakes in a raft of Italian companies to focus on its core banking business, said it had booked capital gains worth 69 million euros in the third quarter, which for Mediobanca ends in March.
Analysts expect the bank to reap an estimated 60 million euros in fees in the final quarter of the fiscal year from underwriting activities linked to nearly 11 billion euros of planned share issues by Italian banks. ($1 = 0.7183 Euros) (Reporting by Lisa Jucca)
BUDAPEST, March 14 Hungarian ruling party lawmakers have proposed economist Bianka Parragh as a new member of the central bank's rate-setting Monetary Council, the Chairman of Parliament's Economic Affairs Committee, Erik Banki, said on Tuesday.
ESSEN, Germany, March 14 RWE has sold the bulk of its 2018 and 2019 power generation at prices below current wholesale market levels, which bodes ill for power generation margins in coming years, data from the German utility showed in Tuesday's earnings report for 2016.