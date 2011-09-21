* FY 2010-2011 net 368.6 mln eur vs 400.8 mln eur

* Telco stake writedown 120 mln eur, Greek bonds 109 mln eur

* Net interest income up 16.7 pct to 1.07 bln eur (Adds details, CEO comments, S&P downgrade)

By Silvia Aloisi

MILAN, Sept 21 Italy's Mediobanca posted an 8 percent fall in net profit in the fiscal year to end-June due to 313 million euros of writedowns that included a 46 percent cut on the value of its Greek bond holdings.

The Milan-based boutique investment bank, a powerhouse at the heart of Italian capitalism through a web of cross-shareholdings, took a 109 million euro charge on its exposure to Greek bonds and a 120 million euro one on its stake in Telco, the holding that controls Telecom Italia .

A further 38 million euro writedown was due to Telco and Greek bond impairments at insurer Generali , where Mediobanca is the biggest shareholder.

As a result, net profit fell to 368.6 million euros, the bank said on Wednesday, adding it would propose an unchanged dividend of 17 euro cents a share.

Mediobanca's Core Tier 1, a measure of high-quality capital held against risky assets, stood at 11.2 percent at the end of June, one of the highest in Italy.

Chief Executive Alberto Nagel told analysts he was comfortable with that level, and said even a haircut of 10 percent on the bank's Italian government bond holdings of 3.4 billion euros after the recent sell-off would not require it to launch a capital increase.

"The market decline has not had a major impact for us up to today," Nagel said. "I cannot say that trading activities will be positive over the (July to September) quarter, but they are not so negative that it is worrying us."

The stock has weathered the storm in financial markets over the summer better than other domestic peers, as investors such as French businessman Vincent Bollore boosted their stakes ahead of renewal of a shareholder pact -- which reads like a who's who of Italy's business elite -- at the end of year.

The shares have lost about 19 percent since a market sell-off in Italian assets started in early July, compared to a fall of around 50 percent for banking heavyweight UniCredit . They closed down 3.3 percent at 5.05 euros on Wednesday.

Nagel said Mediobanca was looking at expanding its corporate and investment banking business into China, Turkey and Russia, as well as strengthening its presence in France and Germany.

Funding was stable at around 52 billion euros and liquidity stood at 2 billion euros. Funding was helped by Mediobanca's recent foray into retail banking with its network CheBanca!, which increased its number of clients to 430,000.

"The group is solid," the bank said, adding that it enjoyed a diversified revenue base.

However, Standard & Poor's cut its rating on Mediobanca to A/A-1 from A+/A-1, part of a negative rating move on 15 Italian banks after its downgrade of Italy's sovereign credit rating on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.729 Euros) (additional reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Valentina za; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Helen Massy-Beresford)