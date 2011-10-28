* Writedowns 70 mln eur including 44.5 mln on Greek bonds

* Worst quarter for banks I have seen - CEO

* Core Tier 1 at 11.1 pct (Adds comment, background)

MILAN, Oct 28 Italian investment bank Mediobanca's net profit more than halved in the three months to September, hit by trading losses and writedowns on Greek government debt holdings.

Mediobanca, which had so far managed to weather the market turmoil better than Italian commercial banks, reported losses on securities dealing of 12 million euros compared to an 80 million euro profit a year ago.

On top of that, it had to write down 70 million euros of securities in the quarter, including 44.5 million for Greek government bonds, which were marked down at 50 percent of their nominal value.

"This is the worst quarter for banks I have ever seen," Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel said. "Our profit is significant, given the situation," he said.

Net profit came in at 57 million euros, compared to 127.6 million a year ago.

The corporate and investment banking (CIB) division, traditionally Mediobanca's core business and main cash generator -- posted a loss of 25.9 million euros compared to a profit of 79.2 million a year ago.

Revenues fell to 169 million euros from 243 million, although the weakness of the CIB business was partly offset by a strong performance in retail and private banking.

The Milan-based boutique bank, a powerhouse at the heart of Italian capitalism, maintained a core Tier 1 ratio of 11.1 percent -- one of the highest in the country -- marginally down from the 11.2 percent it reported in June 2011. (Reporting by Michel Rose and Gianluca Semeraro; Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)