MILAN Feb 22 Net profit at Italian
investment bank Mediobanca shrank to 6.6 million euros
in the second quarter, hit by fresh writedowns on Greek bonds
and Italian assets during the most acute phase of the euro zone
crisis.
Mediobanca, which is branching out from its traditional
investment banking activities into retail and private banking,
booked a total of 269 million euros of losses on securities and
investment portfolios in the six months ending Dec. 31, with
nearly 200 million euros deriving from the second quarter.
"The six months under review were impacted by the
deterioration of the euro zone crisis, which led to reductions
in value of the main asset classes, accelerating the contraction
in the various economies," the Milan-based bank said in a
statement.
Writedowns for Greek bonds rose to 114.5 million euros after
the bank further marked down the value of these bonds, now
recognised at around 30 percent of their nominal value.
Results were also hit by a fresh writedown of 55 million
euros on its stake of around 14 percent n Italian publisher RCS
Mediagroup, which was partly offset by one-off gains
from the sale of a property in Monaco.
Net profit stood at 135.3 million euros in the second
quarter of the previous year.
Shares in Mediobanca were up 1.5 percent at 4.93 euros at
1239 GMT, little changed from before the earnings release and
outperforming the STOXX European banking index, which
was down 1.5 percent.
The bank's core Tier 1 ratio, a measure of financial
strength, stood at 11 percent, nearly unchanged from the
previous quarter and one of the strongest in Italy.
The bank also said that funding was up to 54 billion euros
from 51.7 billion previously after it took 4 billion euros in
cheap three-year European Central Bank loans at the end of
December and after deposits at retail arm Che Banca! rose by 700
million to 10.7 billion euros.
